BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 768,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

