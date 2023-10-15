Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $217.37 or 0.00798536 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $89.04 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,221.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00124348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,532,644 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.