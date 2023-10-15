Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

