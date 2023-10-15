Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00092704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

