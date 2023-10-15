BitShares Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $32.53 million and $10.62 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,109,854 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.