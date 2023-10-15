BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 88,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BME stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 16,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,442. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.