BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.57 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BLK stock opened at $627.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.71. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $547.59 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
