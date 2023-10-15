BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.57 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $627.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.71. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $547.59 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.