Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,255. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

