Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,255. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.