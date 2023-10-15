Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Blue Water Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Blue Water Biotech Price Performance

Blue Water Biotech Company Profile

BWV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,876. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.40. Blue Water Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

