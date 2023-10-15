BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 747,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 153,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,526. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.