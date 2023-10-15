Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) vs. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Critical Analysis

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cedar Fair 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.61%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $48.82, indicating a potential upside of 40.16%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bowlero has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bowlero and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero 7.75% 286.85% 4.49% Cedar Fair 14.73% -22.58% 6.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $1.06 billion 1.61 $82.05 million $0.30 35.07 Cedar Fair $1.79 billion 0.99 $307.67 million $4.56 7.64

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero. Cedar Fair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowlero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

