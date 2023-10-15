Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 190,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $381.94 million, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.15. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,523 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,068.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $214,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,523 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,068.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,614,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 82,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

