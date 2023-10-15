Brickworks Limited (BKW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.42 on November 21st

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.41.

Brickworks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Get Brickworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brickworks news, insider Lindsay Partridge 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and terracotta façades systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.