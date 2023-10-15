Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bridgetown by 1,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bridgetown by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 164,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of -0.09. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

