Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgetown Stock Down 13.6 %

Bridgetown stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 64,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,573. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgetown stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

