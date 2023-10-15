Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 344,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,596. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

See Also

