Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 930,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after buying an additional 371,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 326,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $784.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Hovde Group began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.