BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTCS Price Performance

NASDAQ BTCS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,431. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

