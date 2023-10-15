BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. BYD has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $71.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

