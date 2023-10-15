C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:CXAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.77. 2,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. C5 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in C5 Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in C5 Acquisition by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

