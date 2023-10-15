Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 19.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CCJ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,626. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

