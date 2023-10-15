Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 773,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Camping World has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.