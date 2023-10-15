Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.51. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

