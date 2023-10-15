CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83.
About CapitaLand China Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand China Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.