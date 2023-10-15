CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes 11 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 2.0 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

