Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 230,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,922. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.05% and a negative return on equity of 323.39%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

