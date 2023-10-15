Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.76 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.76 billion and $83.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.37 or 0.05743211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00034363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002168 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,259,372,927 coins and its circulating supply is 35,212,836,044 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

