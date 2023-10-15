Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.72 billion and $78.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.39 or 0.05748663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,259,372,927 coins and its circulating supply is 35,211,882,196 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.