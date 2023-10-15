Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 710,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Casa Systems Trading Up 17.0 %

CASA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,456. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

Casa Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 63,339.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

