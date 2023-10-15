Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 710,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Casa Systems Trading Up 17.0 %
CASA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,456. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.97.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
