Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,902. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.