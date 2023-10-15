CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Trading Down 0.1 %

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,270. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

