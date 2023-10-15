CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $28.37 million and $1.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,218.94 or 0.99971879 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002320 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03520719 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $984,893.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

