Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 518,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 410.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.