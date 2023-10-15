CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFEW stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

