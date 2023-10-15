CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CGGYY stock remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $339.10 million during the quarter.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

