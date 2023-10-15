Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

