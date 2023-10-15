Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

