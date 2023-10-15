Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 165,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,416. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

