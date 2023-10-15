China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,641,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 4,333,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.9 days.

China Life Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CILJF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 38,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,961. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

