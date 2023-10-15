China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 2,754,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,735.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Friday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

