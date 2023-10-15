China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 2,754,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,735.0 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
CHLLF remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Friday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.
About China Literature
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.