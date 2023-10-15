China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

