Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,790,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 17,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CD remained flat at $8.42 during trading hours on Friday. 3,838,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,894. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

