Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,790,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 17,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD remained flat at $8.42 during trading hours on Friday. 3,838,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,894. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
