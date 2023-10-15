Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 859,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $579.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

