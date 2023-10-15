Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Down 3.4 %

About Cineplex

CPXGF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.