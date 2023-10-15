Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

