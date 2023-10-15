Civic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.46 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $80.68 million and $7.46 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

