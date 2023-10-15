CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CCNEP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. 4,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

