Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 261,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.