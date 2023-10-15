Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 508,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 44.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

