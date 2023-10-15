Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $687,680.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,291,563.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $687,680.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,291,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14,109.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. 261,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,852. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

