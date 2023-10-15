Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

