Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.
CCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
