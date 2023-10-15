Comparing BZAM (BZAMF) & Its Competitors

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) is one of 250 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BZAM to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BZAM has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -128.25% -31.87% -19.74% BZAM Competitors -60.17% -16.60% -13.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BZAM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BZAM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 BZAM Competitors 270 937 2153 33 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 64.09%. Given BZAM’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BZAM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BZAM and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million -$27.31 million -0.21 BZAM Competitors $611.94 million -$45.53 million 88.49

BZAM’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BZAM competitors beat BZAM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

